Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Lindsay worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,584,000 after purchasing an additional 72,056 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lindsay by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,257,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,179,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Lindsay by 193,938.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 834,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,573,000 after purchasing an additional 833,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,303,000 after buying an additional 41,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,245,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNN shares. StockNews.com raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Roth Mkm raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Capital raised Lindsay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $146.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lindsay currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.50.

Shares of LNN opened at $119.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.25 and its 200 day moving average is $122.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.57. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $106.46 and a 12-month high of $178.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.82 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

