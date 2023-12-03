CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of CTS worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in CTS by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens cut their target price on shares of CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $39.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.35. CTS Co. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.64.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $134.55 million for the quarter. CTS had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 10.59%. Equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

