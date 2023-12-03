Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Definitive Healthcare were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 223.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 1,066.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $15.50 to $9.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.94.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DH opened at $8.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.21. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $991.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 73.75%. The firm had revenue of $65.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.