Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 82,527 Shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,057,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,527 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of DXP Enterprises worth $38,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the period. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 553.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,171,000 after buying an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DXP Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

DXPE stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $39.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.55.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $419.25 million during the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

