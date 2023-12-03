Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,276,967 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 349,070 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Dime Community Bancshares worth $40,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCOM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 451.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,286 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5,344.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. 72.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ DCOM opened at $21.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $848.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.57 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.81.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $165.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.65 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dime Community Bancshares

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,333 shares in the company, valued at $245,699.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 50,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,045,168.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,037,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,419,077.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total transaction of $97,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,699.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

