Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xencor were worth $39,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor by 57.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Xencor by 48.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Xencor by 568.5% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xencor by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Xencor Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 0.69. Xencor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.49 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xencor ( NASDAQ:XNCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XNCR. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.56.

Xencor Profile

(Free Report)

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

