Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $39.11 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 814,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 46,837 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Eagle Bulk Shipping worth $39,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $17,690,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $236,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 93,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

EGLE stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.43. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $475.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.59. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EGLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Articles

