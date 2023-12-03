Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.35 Million Position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 530,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,962 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $40,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 9.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:GWRE opened at $101.59 on Friday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.34.

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Guidewire Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.36.

Insider Transactions at Guidewire Software

In other news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,471,394.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,622 shares of company stock valued at $5,339,902 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

