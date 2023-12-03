Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $40.47 Million Stake in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,284,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,461 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of TrueBlue worth $40,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TBI. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,574,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,829,000 after purchasing an additional 368,815 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,745,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 129.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 306,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 173,004 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 162,275 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TrueBlue news, Director Kristi A. Savacool purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $49,959.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,809 shares in the company, valued at $371,222.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Richard P. Betori purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $27,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,431 shares in the company, valued at $566,779.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristi A. Savacool purchased 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $49,959.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,222.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 29,050 shares of company stock valued at $323,524 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TrueBlue Stock Performance

NYSE:TBI opened at $14.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.34. The company has a market cap of $452.78 million, a P/E ratio of -90.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.49. TrueBlue, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $21.33.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $473.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.90 million. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. TrueBlue’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TrueBlue, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TrueBlue in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

TrueBlue Profile

(Free Report)

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

