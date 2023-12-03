Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stake Boosted by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DEA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 101,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 45,930 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEA stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 5.00. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $16.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 321.21%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

