ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,186 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $20,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ePlus by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ePlus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLUS. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ePlus from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ePlus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ePlus Stock Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $65.67 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $75.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.18.

ePlus Profile

(Free Report)

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including managed, professional, security solutions, cloud consulting and hosting, staff augmentation, storage-as-a-service, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.