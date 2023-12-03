First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Free Report) by 23.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,411,000 after acquiring an additional 526,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,209,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,962,000 after purchasing an additional 452,510 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 148,770 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,583,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,832,000.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IFV stock opened at $18.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.82 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.95. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.91.

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.0493 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (IFV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an ETF-of-ETFs that tracks a momentum-driven, country\u002Fregion rotation index of international equities. The index is equal-weighted. IFV was launched on Jul 22, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

