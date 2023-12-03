First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stock Holdings Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 92,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 321,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,166,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the second quarter worth $790,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FMHI opened at $46.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $48.08.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st.

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

