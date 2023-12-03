Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Free Report) by 600.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,230 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Forestar Group were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Forestar Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,652 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,291 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FOR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Forestar Group Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:FOR opened at $31.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $32.72.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $549.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.80 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 11.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

