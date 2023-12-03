Fortune Financial Advisors LLC Invests $5.50 Million in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 16,143 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,000. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Fortune Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Microsoft by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 97,330 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after purchasing an additional 23,792 shares during the last quarter. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,223 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 34,903 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 6,231 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. HSBC raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSFT

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.