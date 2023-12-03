Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH) Holdings Increased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Franklin FTSE China ETF worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 88,724.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after purchasing an additional 298,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 175,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 34,520 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 455.1% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 177,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE China ETF by 299.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 136,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 102,347 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE China ETF Price Performance

Shares of FLCH opened at $16.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.50. Franklin FTSE China ETF has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $22.18.

About Franklin FTSE China ETF

The Franklin FTSE China ETF (FLCH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE China RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in China. FLCH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

