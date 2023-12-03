Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Position Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 652,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,850 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Getty Realty worth $22,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 8,776.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 68.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 80.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty during the second quarter valued at $75,000. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.33.

Getty Realty Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of GTY opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $25.95 and a 1-year high of $36.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.68 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 39.13%. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Getty Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

About Getty Realty

