Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth $215,000.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $32.90 on Friday. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.94 and a fifty-two week high of $35.76. The stock has a market cap of $292.81 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

