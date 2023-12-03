Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,449 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $216,432,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,690,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,129 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,372,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 165.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,915,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GPK. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Raymond James lowered Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of GPK opened at $23.09 on Friday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

