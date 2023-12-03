Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) Holdings Lifted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Grifols were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Grifols by 153.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Grifols by 2,512.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Grifols by 59.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. purchased a new position in Grifols in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Grifols by 40.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grifols in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Grifols Stock Performance

GRFS opened at $9.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. Grifols, S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

About Grifols

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.