Holistic Financial Partners Has $1.79 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

