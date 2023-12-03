Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 265,452 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,066 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.40% of Ingles Markets worth $21,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,635. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 24,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,835,156 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Trading Up 1.5 %

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $82.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.38 and a 52-week high of $102.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Ingles Markets

About Ingles Markets

(Free Report)

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.