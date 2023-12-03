Insider Buying: Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Director Acquires $2,135,375.90 in Stock

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 64,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.14 per share, for a total transaction of $2,135,375.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,884,523.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jana Partners Management, Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 63,648 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, with a total value of $2,178,034.56.

On Monday, November 20th, Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 315 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.05 per share, for a total transaction of $10,725.75.

On Thursday, November 16th, Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 215,550 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.28 per share, with a total value of $7,173,504.00.

MRCY opened at $35.19 on Friday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $59.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.54, a PEG ratio of 38.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mercury Systems from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mercury Systems by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,242,000 after purchasing an additional 116,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 25,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

