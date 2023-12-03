Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $354,154.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,764,295.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 24th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $313,446.98.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $311,164.84.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $301,564.82.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total transaction of $338,342.25.

DoubleVerify Stock Up 0.6 %

DV stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.38 and a twelve month high of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.05 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DV. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on DoubleVerify from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,536,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,587,000 after buying an additional 5,794,567 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 95.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,524,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 116.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,130,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 32.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,229,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,415 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 122.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,341,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,910 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DoubleVerify



DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

