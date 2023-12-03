Insider Selling: Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Insider Sells 67,000 Shares of Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,022,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,415,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 79,200 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $2,199,384.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 50,318 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $1,325,879.30.

On Monday, November 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Jac sold 4,682 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $128,052.70.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $27.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Vertex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $29.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.05 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 6.15%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VERX. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vertex from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Vertex from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Vertex from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Vertex during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vertex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vertex by 124.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Vertex during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 28.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

