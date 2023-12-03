Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,883,000 after buying an additional 93,373 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,305,000 after buying an additional 108,041 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,394,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,434,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,724,000 after buying an additional 746,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 48.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,966,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,548,000 after buying an additional 971,952 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.77. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.67 and a 12-month high of $47.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 893.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.49) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $157.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.70.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

