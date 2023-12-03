iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUSFree Report) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $254,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $116.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.40.

About iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

