iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 299.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,465,000 after buying an additional 58,267 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 89.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 74.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 226,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after purchasing an additional 96,818 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

ITB stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Featured Articles

