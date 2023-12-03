Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 60,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,841,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.5% of Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 42,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $6,213,886.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,343,469.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
AMZN stock opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $149.26.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
