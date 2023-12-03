MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.66

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.66 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 478821 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTSI shares. Benchmark upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.72.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $150.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total value of $1,022,606.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,430.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 25,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.32, for a total transaction of $2,116,600.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,493,040 shares in the company, valued at $716,133,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $1,022,606.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares in the company, valued at $412,430.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 314,980 shares of company stock valued at $25,976,844. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MACOM Technology Solutions

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,338 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP raised its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 353.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 4,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

Featured Stories

