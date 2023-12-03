MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MediaAlpha were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 34.9% in the second quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. now owns 22,856,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MediaAlpha by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,202,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after buying an additional 133,920 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $15,920,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 26,908 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the second quarter valued at $6,195,000. 68.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MAX opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.08. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $669.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.11.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. Equities analysts forecast that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

