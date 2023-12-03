Michael Sentonas Sells 26,652 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,258,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Michael Sentonas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 21st, Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.98, for a total value of $1,733,721.58.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $235.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.56. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $238.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3,916.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93,217.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,988,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,369,000 after buying an additional 22,964,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,070,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,392,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,179,000 after purchasing an additional 70,484 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

