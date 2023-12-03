Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Increased by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,903 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 4.1% of Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.35 and a 12-month high of $384.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.93 and a 200 day moving average of $336.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

