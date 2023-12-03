Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by TrinityPoint Wealth LLC

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,416 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.0% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% in the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 54,021 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,396,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 10,761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 24.4% during the second quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 4,849 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 1,518,749 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $437,855,000 after purchasing an additional 94,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Redburn Partners lowered their target price on Microsoft from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $347.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $219.35 and a 52-week high of $384.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.93 and its 200 day moving average is $336.58.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

