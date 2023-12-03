Midwest Professional Planners LTD. Purchases 981 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,387 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. DGS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $351,001,000 after purchasing an additional 196,338 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.58.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

