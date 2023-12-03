Mirabella Financial Services LLP Grows Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 190.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,074 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 0.9% of Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 112,158.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 150,187,424 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,017,948,000 after acquiring an additional 150,053,637 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $20,700,525,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after acquiring an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 29,789.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,570,893 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,477,000 after acquiring an additional 16,515,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Microsoft by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,417,954 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $28,638,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $374.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.35 and a twelve month high of $384.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $336.58.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 29.04%.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $432.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, November 24th. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

