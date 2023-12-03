Mizuho Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Mizuho from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 12.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on PATH. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Macquarie increased their target price on UiPath from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

NYSE PATH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of -89.43 and a beta of 0.86. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.48 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $695,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares in the company, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,304,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,664,336.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,771,371.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 380,000 shares of company stock worth $6,782,200 over the last ninety days. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in UiPath in the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

