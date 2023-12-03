Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 10,614 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Thursday, November 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10.

NYSE MODN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Model N had a negative net margin of 13.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $63.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

