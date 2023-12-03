Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) CRO Christopher Lyon Sells 10,614 Shares

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Lyon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 16th, Christopher Lyon sold 6,458 shares of Model N stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total value of $148,211.10.
Model N Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE MODN opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.46 million, a PE ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Model N, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.90 and a 1 year high of $43.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Model N by 0.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Model N by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Model N by 3.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Model N by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on MODN shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Model N from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Model N from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.
Model N Company Profile
Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.
