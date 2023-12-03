MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 25.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $105.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.99.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.34%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $265,153.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,595 over the last quarter. 28.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

