NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in NewMarket were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2,825.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $534.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $480.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $297.62 and a one year high of $540.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.39.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 46.27%. The firm had revenue of $667.15 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

