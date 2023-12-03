NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,514,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,511 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $40,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,505 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

NextGen Healthcare ( NASDAQ:NXGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.08 million. NextGen Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Analysts predict that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens cut NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

