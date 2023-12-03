Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (BATS:NULC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NULC. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,281,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NULC opened at $38.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 million, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap ETF (NULC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of large-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance criteria (ESG). NULC was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Nuveen.

