Octahedron Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Octahedron Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 6,775 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 25.0% of Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Octahedron Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total value of $69,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,750,889.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,145 shares of company stock valued at $16,034,099. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $147.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 76.18, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $149.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $143.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

