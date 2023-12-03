Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,127 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,201,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $233,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,520 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,945,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,499,000 after purchasing an additional 90,216 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,781,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,315,000 after purchasing an additional 675,537 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Biosciences of California

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $104,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,101 shares of company stock worth $1,247,090. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 4.7 %

PACB stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.62. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The business’s revenue was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. Analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PACB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

