Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,446 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Parsons were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Parsons by 1.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Parsons by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Parsons by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Parsons by 18.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parsons by 2.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Parsons from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Parsons from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

PSN stock opened at $63.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $40.61 and a one year high of $63.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Parsons had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity; missile defense technical solutions; C5ISR; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; nuclear and chemical waste remediation; border security and critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; and biometrics and biosurveillance solutions to U.S.

