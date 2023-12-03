Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,188,000 after buying an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after buying an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after purchasing an additional 992,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,531,000 after purchasing an additional 785,911 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 2.8 %

PYCR stock opened at $21.80 on Friday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 14.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.51 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYCR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 7,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $148,321.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,163.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

See Also

