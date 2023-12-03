Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,223 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.8% of Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $374.51 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.35 and a 1 year high of $384.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $345.93 and its 200-day moving average is $336.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $56.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $298.10 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.95.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

