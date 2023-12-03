Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Holdings Cut by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $61,723,000. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,481,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 729.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 801,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after purchasing an additional 704,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 17.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,471,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,492,000 after purchasing an additional 514,970 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 28.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,120,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,979,000 after purchasing an additional 466,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Up 5.9 %

Pinnacle Financial Partners stock opened at $76.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.17. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.18.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $408.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.02 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 10.10%. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.