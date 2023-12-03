Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) CFO Sandeep Nayyar Sells 14,652 Shares

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 14,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $1,116,775.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,644,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $77.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.99. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.90 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.75 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.52%. Research analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $662,388,000 after buying an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

