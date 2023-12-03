Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 10,650 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 34.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,969,000 after buying an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 165,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,746 shares in the last quarter. 79.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $52,300.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.08). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. The company had revenue of $595.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.05.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

